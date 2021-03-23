Bengaluru: Lenovo Tuesday launched a new light-weight laptop called Yoga Slim 7i Carbon at a starting price of Rs 1,19,990 in India.

The laptop is available on Lenovo.com and will arrive on other channels from March 25.

The 13-inch laptop with quad-HD display offers a 91 per cent active area ratio in modern 16:10 proportions.

The ultra-wide-angle display offers over 4 million pixels at 227 ppi for sharp text and crisp images, while 300-nit brightness increases outdoor visibility, the company said in a statement.

“Given the significance of laptops in the current scenario, we want to ensure this machine delivers excellent mobile performance with Intel’s latest 11th Gen processor — making it a perfect fit for business professionals and content creators who are always on the move,” said Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India.

The Intel Evo platform brings the perfect combination of performance, responsiveness, and long-lasting battery life to the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, the company said.

“Intel Evo verified laptops are co-engineered and designed to ensure exceptional experiences from anywhere. They offer best-in-class performance in innovative form factors, and set the bar across responsiveness, battery, and connectivity,” added George Chacko, Director Global Account (Lenovo), Asia Pacific and Japan, Intel.

The laptop optimises time and effort with a range of AI-powered smart features.

The Lenovo ‘Smart Assist’ offers a safer, smarter platform that boasts of features such as zero-touch login, lock with presence detection and facial recognition, and AI-powered attention-sensing using Glance by Mirametrix.

The laptop streamlines the day with Amazon Alexa voice assistant and Lenovo Q-Control, using Lenovo Intelligent Thermal System 4.0 to overdrive system performance and extend battery life.

In addition, the Lenovo Vantage application enables deeper customisation of smart settings, added protection from security threats, and diagnosis of computer performance issues.