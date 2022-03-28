Bhubaneswar: The state Crime Branch (CB) investigating the sensational murder of lensman Manas Swain Sunday sealed Dayal Ashram, an old age home on the outskirts of the City where Swain was reportedly murdered.

Before sealing the old age home, the CB sleuths along with teams of forensic experts and AIIMS officials inspected the room where Swain was murdered.

They also interrogated the old age home’s caretaker, it was learnt. CB ADG Sanjeeb Panda said forensic examination of the car used in the crime was carried out by experts.

“Our team visited Dayal Ashram and inspected the crime scene using 3D scanner. The team recorded the statements of a few witnesses, including the old age home’s caretaker. Forensic examination of the car used in the crime was also carried out by experts,” Panda said.

Panda added that teams of Chandbali police and the CB are leaving no stones unturned to nab Sharmishta Rout—the prime accused in the sensational murder case.

The CB has reportedly recovered a wooden plank from the spot. Police have so far arrested five persons, including former Odisha Information Service (OIS) officer Niranjan Sethi, in connection with the brutal murder of the 28-year-old cameraman.

However, Sharmishta, who ran a web channel in Bhubaneswar, is still absconding. Sources said Swain was kidnapped from Bhadrak February 6 and brought to Dayal Ashram run by Sharmishta where he was reportedly murdered.

His body was recovered from Badhipatna hills in Rajsunakhala area of Nayagarh March 12.

