Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Brad Pitt says he has a ‘lover’ kind of bond with Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, and has immense respect for him.

Pitt was asked about his chemistry with DiCaprio. “Lover. He calls me ‘Lover’. It’s a bit confusing, but I roll with it. You’ll find, with most of the guys, I would say we’re all pretty much rooting for each other, we all have respect for each other, we all have a good laugh with each other. And it plays, and it’s pretty easy,” said Pitt.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is a fictional story of fading stardom told through aging star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Quentin Tarantino has woven real life stories into the plot with the infamous Charles Manson murders, including late actress Sharon Tate, as a backdrop to make it more intriguing.

Pitt informed that he loves working with Tarantino. “He has such great verve for the filmmaking process. He’s knows he’s not going to be there, but for 10 films, so it’s not going to be indefinite. He has such reverence for filming and for film that, he makes a party out of it. He loves a story,” informed Pitt.

“If we’re in the middle of a good story, the take is going to wait. We’ll get to the take and it’s going to be good, but we’re going to finish the story,” added the actor.

At the moment, Pitt is looking forward to the upcoming Oscar ceremony, in which Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has garnered 10 nominations. Pitt has been nominated in the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ category, and has been a firm favourite in the category all through the awards season.

The other categories in which the film is nominated at the Oscars are ‘Best Film’, ‘Best Director’ (for Tarantino), ‘Best Actor’ (for DiCaprio) ‘Best Original Screenplay’, ‘Best Cinematography’, ‘Best Sound Mixing’, ‘Best Sound Editing’, ‘Best Costume Design’ and ‘Best Production Design’.

The Oscar ceremony will be held February 9 here, and will air in India February 10 on Star Movies.

