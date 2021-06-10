Phulbani: Forest Department officials in Kandhamal district Thursday arrested a poacher for his alleged involvement in killing a leopard and possessing its body parts,

The animal’s skin, nails and bones were recovered from a tree in Sudrukumpa range under Phulbani forest division. The accused has been identified as Kabi Chandra Kanhar from Kutibari village.

According to a source, Kanhar had killed a leopard in the nearby forest few days back. After skinning the animal, he had hid the skin, nails and bones on a tree in the forest. He had been in search of a buyer. Meanwhile, the forest officials were tipped off about the leopard body parts being hidden in the jungle.

Taking the tip-off seriously, the officers conducted a raid in the area and arrested Kanhar. He led them to the tree where he had hidden the animal’s body parts. The officers also seized a gun, nine live bullets, gun powder and an axe from his possession.

PNN