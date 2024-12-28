Rourkela: The newly renovated leopard enclosure at Indira Gandhi Park Zoo in Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) was inaugurated Thursday by Atanu Bhowmick, Director In-Charge (DIC), following the arrival of two leopards. Senior RSP officials were present at the event.

Bhowmick also reviewed the ongoing development of the park. “I have been coming to IG Park since childhood, and I have always wished to make it more attractive, especially for children,” he said.

“I am pleased to see several new features added and existing ones improved in recent times.” Suresh Oram, a contractual employee recognised for his exceptional care of the leopards, was honoured by the DIC.

The renovated enclosure is now home to two leopards, a male and a female, relocated from the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Pune, Maharashtra, as part of a Central Zoo Authority-approved exchange programme.

After completing their quarantine period, the leopards are now available for public viewing.

This addition follows several recent upgrades at IG Park, including the renovation of the musical fountain, the introduction of a laser show, and the beautification of the boating facility and doll museum.

In exchange for the leopards, the zoo contributed one male and three female four-horned antelopes.

IG Park Zoo, the second-largest zoological park in Odisha, is home to 251 animals and birds, with new arrivals including two bears and a newborn Nilgai.

The zoo is known for its successful breeding programmes and active participation in animal exchanges to enhance its biodiversity. The programme was coordinated by Dr Abhijit Biswas, DGM (Horticulture) & In-Charge, ZDP.

