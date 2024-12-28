Balasore: Special Judge POCSO Ranjan Kumar Sutar Friday sentenced a 26-year-old youth to 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) along with Rs 1,500 penalty for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl.

The judge also ordered that the convict would further undergo another six-month jail term in default of the penalty.

The convict identified as Barial Hansda, a resident of Laxmannath road under Jaleswar police station limits committed the offence against the minor victim, his acquaintance, in the absence of her parents in August 2016.

The father of the victim lodged an FIR alleging kidnap and rape against the accused. The accused, who absconded after committing the crime, was later arrested by the police.

The court after examining 16 witnesses and 19 exhibits pronounced the judgment convicting the accused under Section 6 of POCSO Act.

