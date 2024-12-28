Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants broke into a house at Gangotri Nagar Lane Number 1 in the wee hours of Friday and decamped with gold ornaments worth lakhs, along with Rs1 lakh in cash.

The daring act of burglary reportedly occurred under Dhauli police station when the house owner Pradyumna Kumar Jena and his family members were fast asleep, said Dhauli police station’s inspector in-charge (IIC) Pradipta Kishor Naik.

The miscreants gained entry into the house by breaking the kitchen grill. They might have used a mechanical lever to break the wardrobe and loot the cash as well as gold ornaments from there.

In his complaint, Jena said, “I woke up around 5am to see the articles rummaged in the bedroom. As I put on the lights, I observed that my entire house has been swept. Soon, I alerted my family members about the incident.”

The IIC said the miscreants made away with three gold necklaces, five pairs of earrings and anklets, and two gold chains.

Acting on the complaint lodged by Jena, Dhauli police have registered a case under Sections 331 (4) and 305 of BNS. A scientific team has collected evidence from the crime scene as part of the investigation.

PNN