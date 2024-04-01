New Delhi: At least five people were injured after a leopard entered a house in a village in Delhi Monday, a fire department official said.

According to Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, a call regarding a leopard barging into the house at Gali No-3, Jagatpura village was received at 6:18am.

Acting on the call, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“At 8.25 a.m., with the help of residents, the leopard was cornered and it was in a room. Around 4-5 people got injured and all were rushed to the hospital for treatment,” said Garg.

Meanwhile, police have cordoned off the area and a team from the forest department is also on the spot.

IANS