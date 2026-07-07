Brahmapur: A leopard carcass was found hanging from a tree near Jarada hill in Odisha’s Ganjam district Monday, prompting Forest Department to launch an investigation into the incident.

The carcass was spotted by residents near Kabisuryanagar, who immediately alerted forest officials. A team from the Forest Department reached the spot and recovered animal’s body.

Officials said the cause of the leopard’s death is yet to be determined. They are investigating whether the animal was killed before being hung from the tree or if any other circumstances led to its death.

The carcass has been sent for further examination, and Forest Department has begun an inquiry to ascertain the exact sequence of events and identify those responsible, if foul play is established.