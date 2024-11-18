Baripada: Forest department officials Monday seized a leopard hide and arrested three persons in this connection in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, officials said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the arrests were made following a raid carried out by the staff of Similipal South Forest Division and Baripada Forest Division led by its deputy director Samrat Gouda.

Gouda said interrogation of the accused is currently underway.

“They will be forwarded to judicial custody and their details will be disclosed later,” the official added,” they said.

PTI