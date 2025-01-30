Boudh: A Special Task Force (STF) of Boudh forest division has arrested a wildlife smuggler and seized a leopard hide from him.

The STF officials, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid at Kantamal-Manamunda road near Manamunda police station Tuesday. There, they seized the leopard skin from Ramakanta Bhoi, 32, a resident of Luisingh village under Kantamal police limits.

The STF has registered a case (No3/25) and arrested Bhoi. He was forwarded to Kantamal Court Wednesday. The leopard hide has been sent to Dehradun for forensic examination, according to STF officials.

Though the Forest department has achieved success in seizing wildlife parts such as tiger hides, deer skins, and pangolin scales in the past, it has become a Herculean task for the local forest authorities to tackle widespread poaching in the area.

