Raighar/Umerkote: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old Odia boy was reportedly killed by a leopard near a temple in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Tuesday. The leopard attacked the kid in front of his parents. The deceased has been identified as Abinash Markam. He is a resident of Turudihi village under Raighar block in Nabarangpur district bordering Chhattisgarh.

The family had gone to Sitala temple at Sihawa in Chhattisgarh to offer puja on the occasion of Navaratri festival. The animal suddenly pounced upon the boy and snatched him away in front of his parents. The incident occurred when Abinash and his family members were returning from the temple. Abinash was walking ahead with another boy when a leopard from the nearby forest attacked him.

The sudden attack took everyone by surprise and people ran for their lives as the leopard dragged Abinash deep into the jungle. His family members and others raised an alarm and informed the Forest department.

Later, Forest department personnel and Sihawa police with the help of locals rescued the boy in a critical condition lying on a rock. He was rushed to Sihawa hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, the locals have alleged that this is not the first incident where a child has been killed by a leopard. Earlier, three other children had also lost their lives due to leopard attacks. They said that the animal has turned into a man-eater.

Even though the Forest department has been trying to catch leopard, their efforts have failed to yield results, the locals said. The Forest department handed over Rs 35,000 as compensation to the deceased’s family.

However, is that enough for parents who have just lost their kid due to leopard attack? A pall of gloom descended on Turudihi over the tragic death of the boy.