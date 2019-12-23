Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and three associates of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit were arrested in two separate operations in Baramulla and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Monday.

Acting on a credible input, Saddam Hussain Mir, a resident of Brath Kalan and affiliated with the banned LeT outfit, was arrested in an overnight operation from a village in the Sopore township of north Kashmir, a police spokesperson informed.

The police official added that incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the possession of the active terrorist.

“All the incriminating materials have been taken on record by police in order to probe his complicity in terror crimes,” the police spokesperson said. He stated that Mir was operating in Sopore and Baramulla.

In another operation, the police arrested three terrorists of JeM from Shopian district of south Kashmir, the police spokesperson said. Those arrested were identified as Idrees Ahmed Mir, Mudassir Ahmed Tantray, both residents of Waripora village of Kulgam, and Shahid Nazir Wani of Kutpura village of Shopian.

“Incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession also. As per police records, they were involved in providing logistic support and assistance to the JeM terrorists operating in Kulgam and Shopian districts,” the spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson said a case under the relevant provisions of law was registered in the matter and further investigation was on.

PTI