Sushant Singh Rajput, Jiah Khan and Pratyusha Banerjee in Hindi and now Rashmirekha Ojha and Raimohan Parida in Odia film industry. Apart from their acting skills, one more thing they had in common. All of them committed suicide failing to cope with the pressures of life.

Since these people were in the showbiz, their sudden exit hogged the limelight. However, it is not just the celebrities, people across professions including the schoolkids are also becoming victims after suffering from depression. But these cases don’t get highlighted. Of late, it seems to have become a trend of sorts.

Nobody can say what happens to those who end their lives. But it is certainly painful for the people who are left behind.

With the trend of committing suicide is going up, Sunday POST talked to a few survivors and an expert to ascertain whether these unfortunate incidents could be averted.

Rojalin (name changed), an Odia television and film actress who earlier had made a suicide bid by consuming sleeping pills, says it was neither an easy nor an overnight decision. No person can think of leaving this beautiful world unless she was pushed to the wall, she adds.

Sharing her experience, Rojalin says, “I was in an abusive relationship and life couldn’t possibly get any worse. At that time death seemed a much better option than living the rest of my life with such a person. So, one night I swallowed quite a few sleeping pills and thought the drug overdose was the easiest way to bid adieu. But unfortunately, it didn’t work as I couldn’t accumulate enough tablets. However, it had a harmful effect on my health and I continued to suffer from multiple health disorders after that. But I didn’t lose hope and started planning other methods.”

Though Rosalin was trying to find new ways to end her life, in her subconscious mind she desperately wished to share her ordeal with someone before saying goodbye. But things took a dramatic turn when she came in contact with a man who was not only all ears to her personal issues but also tried to pull her out from the mess, she recalls. With him around, Rojalin managed to overcome her bitter past and the suicidal tendency. Eventually, they tied the knot and lived happily ever after.

Talking about the lessons she learnt, Rojalin says, people who have suicidal thoughts often want others to listen to them. So, it is very important to spot the signs and talk to them, she adds.

About a decade ago, 35-year-old Smita consumed pesticide to kill herself. Reason: She married the man of her choice against her family’s wish. But unfortunately, she had a major fall out with her husband soon after the marriage. Being immature, she couldn’t share her problems with her family and found committing suicide easier than to take the pressures of life.

But that’s not to be. One of her acquaintances rushed Smita to the hospital after finding her lying unconscious in her room. The condition was so critical that she was put on a ventilator and she gained her senses after 45 days. Ironically, it was her family who stood by her and carried the hospital expenses. She survived because she fought for life in her subconscious mind.

Smita, realising her mistake, regrets, “I could have shared my difficulties with my family, especially with the parents who love me so much.”

Listen to their silence

Bijaylaxmi Das works as a psychiatrist and social worker at District Mental Health Programme, Jajpur.

Asked about the possible reasons behind suicidal mindset, she says, “Certain life events such as loss of loved ones or separation, academic failures, legal difficulties, financial difficulties, bullying, substance abuse, depression, bipolar disorder, chronic physical illness and in some cases medicine side effects may create suicidal ideation. Committing suicide is a crime and people often do this to escape from life or to punish self or others.

Asked about the preventive measures, Dash says, “We need to take all the suicidal threats, gestures and/or attempts seriously. Besides, we need to consult a psychiatrist and keep all the lethal objects such as sharp objects, ropes, drugs, firearms away from the person for risk reduction. We can also involve him/her in activities like yoga and meditation and several other forms of physical activities.

“If ever you come in contact with someone who is thinking about suicide don’t be hesitant to ask or discuss over the matter. If possible be there with them, physically, morally and psychologically i.e. listen to the need of the moment. Try to listen to the voice of their silence, if not all at least some lives could be saved,” signs off Dash.

Warning signs

Talking or writing about death, dying or suicide

Making comments about being hopeless, helpless or worthless

Increased alcohol intake and/or drug misuse

Withdrawal from friends, family and community

Dramatic mood changes

Talking about feeling trapped or being a burden to others

Busting myths

Myth- People who talk about suicide, do not commit suicide.

Fact- Nearly 80 per cent people, who commit suicide, give a definite indication about their intentions.

Myth- Suicidal persons are fully intent on dying

Fact- Most suicide persons are undecided about dying or living

Myth- Once a person is suicidal, he/she is suicidal forever

Fact- Suicidal person is suicidal only for a limited period of time.

Bijay Mandal, OP