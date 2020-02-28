New Delhi: Life was limping back to normalcy in some parts of the riot-hit northeast Delhi, with police and paramilitary personnel maintaining strict vigil in view of Friday prayers at mosques.

Police officers said they were also making extra efforts to quell rumours, and holding regular flag marches and interactions in the neighbourhood of affected areas as confidence-building measures.

In some areas of northeast Delhi, signs of normal life were witnessed with opening of shops. In violence-hit areas also, shops in streets and bylanes were open.

Nearly 7,000 paramilitary forces have been deployed in the affected areas of the northeast district since Monday. Besides, hundreds of Delhi police personnel are on the ground to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident.

At least 38 were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out Monday after violence between Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) supporters and protesters spiralled out of control The areas affected include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura..

The Union Home Ministry had said Thursday night that no major incident was reported from the northeast district in the past 36 hours, It had also said that prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 would be relaxed for 10 hours in view of improvement in the situation.

However, as the situation is turning normal, people who have been most affected by the violence are asking as to how they will return to a life of normalcy as they have lost all their belongings. Houses and shops have been burnt, valuables looted and lives have been lost.

It should be added here that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Thursday compensation of 10 lakh to families of those who have been killed in the violence.

Agencies