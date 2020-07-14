Chhatrapur: In its fight against coronavirus, the Ganjam district administration has recently added a fleet of 104 COVID-19 ambulances to the existing ones.

While each block will have four such ambulances, four additional ambulances will be with Berhampur Municipal Corporation. Tata COVID-19 hospital at Sitalapali, MKCG Medical College and Hospital will have nine ambulances each. Three of these ambulances will be used as hearses.

Another 22 such COVID-19 ambulances will be made available in the second phase and these ambulances will be equipped with oxygen support facility, it was learnt. Most importantly, these COVID specific ambulances have partitions that separate drivers from the patients.

For the smooth management of these vehicles, a round the clock monitoring cell is working at the regional transport office. People can avail the facility only for COVID-19 purposes by dialing 06811-263774.

As the district has been reporting more number of COVID-19 patients and deaths in the state, the introduction of over hundred COVID-19 ambulances will go a long way in handling the crisis, local people observed.

