Jeypore: A local court sentenced a man to life imprisonment after convicting him for murder of his friend, Tuesday.

The district and sessions judge, Bimal Chand, handed down the punishment and imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 on Balaram Harijan (25) of Khairimundi village under Borigumma police limits for the offence. In default, the convict has to undergo an additional six months of imprisonment, the judge observed while adjudicating the case.

According to the case diary, Balaram and his friend Buduram Harijan had gone to attend some work at Jamunda village on their bike, March 28.

However, once there the two had a fight on some issues following which Balaram picked up a lathi and hit Buduram on head. Villagers and family members rescued Buduram in critical condition and admitted him to Ravanaguda community health centre for treatment. He however, succumbed during treatment.

Police registered a case and arrested Balaram after a kin of the deceased lodged a complaint at Borriguma police station. Public prosecutor Sailaja Pattnaik pleaded the matter on behalf of the state government.