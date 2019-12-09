Set up as a wedding expo, the two-day event ‘Sutraa’ hosted 62 stalls curated by world-class designers

BHUBANESWAR: The 20th edition of high-end lifestyle expo Sutraa was inaugurated amid much fanfare at a hotel here Monday.

Set up as a wedding expo, the two-day event hosted 62 stalls of world-class designers. The expo is chiefly aimed at celebrating the wedding season under one roof with a lavish catalogue of luxurious products.

On the inaugural day, the expo witnessed a footfall of around 4000 visitors. They checked out swarovski, red gold jewellery, coloured stones, pearl jewellery, fashion accessories, clutches, purses, bags, herbal body care products, cosmetics, artworks, home décor, furnishing, gift items, watches, kids wear, packed chocolates food items and much more.

“Sutraa Exhibition adheres to its perseverance and believes in providing quality service. It always lives up to its reputation as the perfect amalgamation of professionalism and sheer quality,” said, Biswamitra Pradhan, a regular at the expo.

“Sutraa boasts of a highly experienced and professional team that is committed to deliver high quality service, from the initial design of a concept, right through to the final execution, which makes the expo of the most dependable resources of multinational clients for their events and promotional needs,” said Umesh Madhyan, director, Sutraa.

“This time, I have come to shop for my upcoming wedding and I am truly mesmerised at the jewellery on offer at the expo,” said Shweta Panda, a soon-to-be-bride. The one-stop shopping event is sure to draw many more visitors in the days ahead.