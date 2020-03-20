Thakurmunda: In a tragic incident, a person was killed while two others were seriously injured after they were struck by lightning Thursday evening in Mayurbhaj district. The deceased has been identified as Dasara Singh (50), a resident of Suninda village under Digaghara panchayat. The injured have been admitted to the Thakurmunda Community Health Centre (CHC).

Dasara had gone to attend the shraddh ceremony of a relative. He was roaming in the village when it started raining. So he took shelter Phula Champa’s house. There were two others inside also, Rathia Purti and his wife Balma.

The three were sitting inside a room when the lightning struck. Dasara, died on the spot while Rathia and Balma lost their senses after suffering serious burns.

Substantial time elapsed before other villagers came to know about the incident. They then took the three bodies to the CHS which declared Dasara brought dead. Treatment of the two injured is continuing.

Thakurmunda police reached the CHC to find out the details of the accident. They have also sent the body of Dasara for post-mortem.

PNN