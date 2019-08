Bhubaneswar: Most parts of the state are likely to witness thunderstorm activities Monday, warned the regional centre of India Meteorological Department here Monday.

The weathermen have issued warnings for people of 15 districts to remain alert till 1.30 pm as lightning may occur there. The districts put under the alert are Kandhamal, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Boudh, Sonepur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Ganjam and Nayagarh.

PNN