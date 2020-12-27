Bhubaneswar: After a wait of around nine months following the COVID-19 outbreak, the 11-century-old shaivaite shrine Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar reopened Sunday morning.

Families of servitors of the temple were given the first privilege to enter the premises, following all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Only the Lingaraj temple servitors and their family members will be allowed to visit the temple from December 27 to 31 this year.

A detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) in strict compliance of COVID-19 safety protocols has been issued for visitors as well as the temple servitors by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Keeping in mind the expected rush during New Year’s Day, visitors and devotees will not be allowed into the temple January 1 and 2.

However, ‘darshan’ of the deity will resume for residents of Bhubaneswar from January 3 to 5. Tourists and devotees from other parts of the state and country will be allowed to visit the Lingaraj temple from January 6 onwards.

Notably, only persons with a COVID-19 negative report (tested during previous five days) will be allowed into the temple. A maximum of 500 persons will be allowed inside at any given point of time.

