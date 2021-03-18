New Delhi: Requesting the Union government’s intervention in resolving Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Bhartruhari Mahtab Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the stalemate in Mahanadi water dispute tribunal.

Mahtab, while speaking during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, said that even after 19 hearings on the Mahanadi water dispute between the riparian states, Odisha has got no benefit from the tribunal. He also said that the statutory tenure of the tribunal ended March 12 and no decision has been taken on the extension of the tenure of the tribunal. “The tribunal was constituted by the Union government in 2018 following the order of the Supreme Court,” he added.

Highlighting the gravity of the matter, the Lok Sabha MP from Cuttack said the water level of Hirakud Reservoir has come down by six feet before the onset of summer. He also said that more than six districts of Odisha have been using the water of Hirakud reservoir for household purposes.

The BJD MP said that the Mahanadi River water flow to Odisha has been obstructed due to construction of barrages by Chhattisgarh and requested the Union government to intervene in the matter and ensure adequate flow of water to Odisha during the summer.

It is to be mentioned here that Odisha and Chhattisgarh have filed petitions in the Mahanadi water dispute tribunal in respect to sharing of Mahanadi river water. Odisha in its petition claimed that Chhattisgarh has constructed several barrages on the river obstructing the water flow to Odisha. Odisha has sought stay on the construction and operation of barrages being built on the Mahanadi river and also for maintaining specific flow of water during the non-monsoon months – November to May. The tribunal had concluded the hearing in the interim application filed by Odisha seeking stay on the operation of barrages in Chhattisgarh and for ensuring minimum flow of 1.74 MAF during non-monsoon months, from November to May, in 2019. The tribunal has since then reserved the order on the interim application.