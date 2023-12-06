Sundargarh: In Sundargarh district, ‘Little’ millet is known as ‘kutki’ or ‘Suaan’. Among the varieties of millets, it is the least-cultivated. However, a remarkable story of agricultural innovation is being scripted by a woman in this district with cultivation of the ‘Little’ millet variety. Sarita Sahu, a 24-year-old woman from Talsara village under Balishankara block, has become a trailblazer by giving prominence to the cultivation of ‘Suaan’, turning it into a major source of income for her family.

Hailing from a middleclass background, Sarita embodies resilience and determination. Living in a joint family with her husband, Tarun Kumar Sahu, and two sons, Ayush and Piyush, she faced the challenge of not owning any agricultural land.

However, this did not deter Sarita’s unwavering commitment towards agriculture. ‘Little’ millet stands out as a nutritious and versatile cereal crop. Thriving in both arid and wet regions, this quick-growing grain matures within 65 to 75 days.

Scientifically called ‘Panicum Sumatrense’, ‘Little’ millet is very similar to rice. It is used to make diverse dishes like upma, lemon rice, roti, dosa and many more items. It is also a key ingredient in biscuits, cakes, and kheer. In addition, ‘Little’ millet provides various health benefits as it is rich in protein, carbohydrates, fats, calcium and iron.

Sarita’s journey into millet farming took a significant turn when she had the opportunity to participate in the ‘Nutrition Food Festival and Skill Development Training Programme’ organised by ‘Sewak’. It is a partner NGO in Tangarpali and Balishankara blocks, under the ‘Millet Mission’ programme run by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment in the state.

Sarita’s newfound knowledge and passion for millet farming ignited her desire to adopt ‘Suaan’ cultivation as her mission. It did not matter that she did not have her own land. Undeterred, Sarita approached fellow villagers and took permission to cultivate ‘Suaan’ on their unused land. Today, such has been her success that she cultivates the ‘Little’ variety of millet on over 15 acres of land.

It has become an attractive commodity with a market value ranging from `80 to `100 per kilogram. Today Sarita hopes of earning a minimum of `3 lakh annually. Sarita is now an inspiration to others in her community and example for others to emulate.

She generously credits her success to the ‘Odisha Millet Mission’ and ‘Sewak’. Her story exemplifies resilience and determination and also highlights the transformative impact that individual initiatives can have on others.

