Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, police seized four live crude bombs and one gun from an auto-rickshaw (bearing no number plate) parked near a fast food shop located at the bustling Master Canteen square, which is barely 2 km from Odisha Assembly and Lower PMG area where large a number of police officers are usually stationed.

The issue raised several eyebrows as the spot where the explosives were seized, is a highly sensitive zone. Moreover, the ongoing monsoon session is underway at the Assembly.

Acting on a tip-off, the cops reached the spot and seized the explosives and the gun. The person, Krishna Rao, who was carrying these materials with him, was also detained by the police. The owner of the auto is missing. A search for him is still underway.

Speaking to Orissa POST, Deputy Commissioner of Police Anup Sahu said, “We are probing about the reasons why and to where the person was carrying the gun and explosives. The person is a resident of a slum in the Capital city. He has been detained at the police station and is being interrogated by the police to elicit more information.”