Bhubaneswar: The Khurda Road station has now been included in ‘Rail Drishti’ portal which has the feature of monitoring IRCTC kitchens.

Khurda Road is the only East Coast Railway (ECoR) station among the 27 railway stations featuring in the list where you can live monitor your food being prepared and packed. According to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) sources here, more stations will be added to the portal in future.

The dashboard was recently launched by Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal. “I urge everyone to go to http://www.RailDrishti.in, and see the live camera feed of the IRCTC kitchen. You can check the hygiene of the food preparation through the website,” Piyush Goyal’s office had tweeted earlier.

The website aims to increase transparency and is a one-stop solution to a range of services from PNR enquiry, grievances, billing, live tracking of trains, freight and passenger earnings.