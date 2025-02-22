Bhubaneswar: A dedicated liver transplantation clinic has been inaugurated at AIIMS Bhubaneswar to provide advanced liver care to patients.

The clinic was inaugurated by Shailesh Kumar, president of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, in the presence of Ashutosh Biswas, executive director of the institute and Dillip Kumar Parida, medical superintendent, the institute said in a statement Saturday.

This specialised clinic aims to streamline the evaluation, listing, and pre-operative optimisation of patients requiring liver transplantation, ensuring a structured and multidisciplinary approach to liver care, it said.

“With AIIMS Bhubaneswar gearing up to commence liver transplantation services, the need for a dedicated clinic to evaluate and list patients suffering from End-Stage Liver Disease (ESLD) is paramount. This initiative will bridge the gap in liver care and offer a ray of hope to countless patients,” said Biswas.

The clinic will be jointly managed by the Departments of Surgical Gastroenterology, Gastroenterology, Pediatric Surgery, and Pediatrics. A dedicated liver transplant coordinator and nutritionist will also be integral to the clinic, ensuring holistic care for patients and their families, officials said.

The clinic will cater to patients from Odisha and neighbouring states, offering comprehensive assessment and treatment. Its primary functions include evaluating ESLD patients for liver transplantation, listing patients for transplantation, pre-operative optimisation for both donors and recipients, nutritional and transplant counselling, and providing information on the risks and benefits of liver transplantation, they said.

The clinic will operate every Tuesday from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at the Gastro OPD Complex in the medical college.

