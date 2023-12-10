London: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has joined an elite list of players to have reached 150 Premier League goals after scoring the equaliser in his side’s 2-1 turnaround win over Crystal Palace.

The deflected strike at Selhurst Park Saturday’s match was also a landmark in a Liverpool shirt as it was his 200th for the club in all competitions.

The forward reached the landmark in only 247 matches in the competition, becoming the 11th player to achieve this feat. The Egyptian is the fifth-quickest player in the competition’s history to reach the milestone, getting there faster than Andrew Cole and former Liverpool striker Michael Owen.

Salah’s best goalscoring campaign came in the 2017/18 season, his first with Liverpool. He found the net a total of 32 times in 36 appearances (a Premier League record for goals in a 38-match campaign at the time), scoring 44 goals in all competitions in that season.

Among players who are currently active in the Premier League, only Erling Haaland has a better record than Salah.

IANS