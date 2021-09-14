New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Prince Paswan moved Tuesday a Delhi court seeking protection from arrest in a rape case. The anticipatory bail application of Prince Paswan is likely to come up for hearing Thursday before Special Judge MK Nagpal. The application was moved by advocate Nitesh Rana, representing Paswan, after a case was registered on the direction of a court here.

The application claims that the alleged victim and her male friend were extorting money and blackmailing Paswan. A case had already been filed in that regard earlier, in which the woman and her associate were granted anticipatory bail.

Prince is a Member of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar. The woman had in May this year filed a complaint at the Connaught Place police station here, and subsequently Delhi Police filed an FIR September 9 against Prince Raj Paswan on directions of a Delhi court.

The woman, who claims that she was an LJP worker, has accused Paswan of raping her while she was unconscious.