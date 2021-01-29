Mumbai: Mumbai local trains will be opened to the general public in fixed time slots from February 1 after being suspended in March last year following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trains will resume operations from the morning’s first till 7am, from 12pm to 4pm and from 9pm to the last train of the day.

In the meantime, the trains will operate only for frontline workers, healthcare professionals and other workers in essential services.

As of now, only commuters in special categories, including single women travellers, were allowed to commute in local trains in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government had written to the Railways Minister which prompted the authorities to allow women to travel on local trains in October last year.

The Maharashtra government has appealed to commuters to adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines while travelling on the trains.

PNN