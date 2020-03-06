Padmapur: Residents and people’s representatives, members of the Southern Odisha Vikash Parishad and Block Development Council have demanded Gunupur-Therubali railway be routed through Padmapur as the Centre has given its nod to the proposed Gunupur-Therubali railway.

According to sources, in order to develop Rayagada district as an industrial corridor, it was proposed that the railway line would connect Singapur Road Junction with Gopalpur Port in Ganjam.

The proposed Nuapada-Gunupur railway was demanded for extension up to Therubali about 47 years back to which the Centre has given its green signal. The budgetary provision for Nuapada-Gunupur railway was made in FY 2017-18, a report said.

Local residents of Padmapur have demanded that the proposed Gunupur-Therubali railway pass through Padmapur, Ramanaguda and Bankili areas in Rayagada district which will enormously contribute to the economic growth of this region, intelligentsia opined.

It was demanded that the proposed 79.9 km-long railway line be extended up to 83 km. Locals have also warned to hit the streets in future if their demand is not considered by the government.