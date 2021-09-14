Gondia/Champua: A herd of elephants recently went on a rampage in Gondi block of Dhenkanal district and Champua range in Keonjhar district. Locals alleged that trenches dug around the forests have failed to prevent the entry of elephants into human settlements in Gondia, reports said. For the last two days, a herd of elephants has trampled paddy in five acres at Khankira panchayat. Upset over the continued elephant menace, local farmers have blamed the Forest department for the losses.

“The Forest department has failed to drive out the animals as trenches dug in forested areas are unable to prevent the pachyderms from straying into villages,” local said.

“Elephant menace have become common in Gondia area, but instead of addressing the issue, the Forest department has confined its responsibilities to just paying compensation to the affected people,” they added.

Locals pointed out that the Forest department has spent around Rs 70 lakh towards digging trenches in the area. However, a passage near Brahmantaila has been allowed over the trenches for communication. This has made it easy for elephants to come out of the forest from the Jajpur side and unleash a reign of terror and damage in the nearby villages, they informed.

Sarpanch Sribatsa Sethi said that Forest officials have failed to contain the elephant menace. He demanded a special squad to keep track of elephants.

Similarly, Champua range has been routinely witnessing elephant menace. A herd of 25 elephants strayed from Mayurbhanj and have crossed the Baitarani river. These pachyderms have damaged crops in several acres of land at Bardhana, Jajpasi, Parudipasi, Nuagaon and Kankada.

A 40-member team comprising Forest officials from Keonjhar, Barbil and Champua ranges has been engaged to drive out the animals.

Meanwhile, a herd of elephants was holed up in Malipasi, while another herd has taken shelter in Bardhana forest.

Villagers alleged that the animals frequent the villages and damage crops and properties at night.