Nayagarh: Local people of Khandapara block are angry over alleged bid to ‘sell out’ the Magha Mela ground of Lord Nilamadhab at Kantilo. Various quarters have voiced concern and opposed the alleged attempt.

Kantilo Nilamadhab peetha is considered the cradle of the Jagannath culture, and one of the major tourist draws in Nayagarh district. Over centuries, Bhouma Ekadashi Magha Mela is organised on the nearby ground.

Locals of Kantilo and nearby panchayats alleged that a deep conspiracy is being hatched by the administration to stop the age-old fair and rehabilitate people displaced by developmental works of Nilamadhab Peetha on the ground.

Local people have met the Collector and urged him to stop all such activities. They warned of agitation if no step is taken in this direction.

Notably, the state government had some months back announced a Rs 100-crore package for development of the Nilamadhab shrine here. Following the announcement, people of Kantilo panchayat and other panchayats like Bada Banapur, Sidhamula, Bengadia, Dhal Chakada and Kendupali were all praise for the government’s initiative.

“We know a decision has been taken at the administrative level to rehabilitate the people to be affected by the developmental works for the shrine. We are really saddened by such a development. The administration should think of its impact on age-old Magha Mela and the existence of the ground,” they pointed out.

PNN