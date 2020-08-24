Bari: With flood fear looming large on the low lying areas in Bari block of Jajpur district, the residents have been spending sleepless nights for last couple of days fearing the worst.

Due to low pressure induced incessant rains, the rivers in the block are already in spate.

Meanwhile, weathermen predicted that Jajpur district is going to receive more rains in the coming four days as yet another low pressure has formed over Bay of Bengal. More rains means there would be flood like situation in the block.

Riparian villagers and those living in low lying areas say the weak river embankments have been a cause of worry for them.

There are craters on the right side embankment of the River Brahmani from Kusabata to Matiapada and from Anikana to Krushnanagar. These are the exact places where there were breaches during floods in past years. Fearing the same this year, the villagers are spending the days leaving everything at the mercy of the god.

They alleged they have taken up the problem with the concerned department but to no avail.

While the water level in Dudhei river, the distributary of Kharasrota river, keeps increasing, its embankment has not been repaired for many years. This is the reason why residents of many revenue villages in Kalamatia, Anyasipur, Balibila, Arangabad, Angalo, Bodua and Bhanra panchayats are living in constant fear of flood.

The embankment of the Dudhei river has developed carters at places due to the recent low pressure-induced rain that battered the locality.

In view of the possible flood like situation, Bari MLA Sunanda Das, additional tehsildar Bhanumati Majhi and the staff of agriculture department recently visited some panchayats including Anyasipur, Balibila, Arangabad and Kalimatia.

When contacted, MLA Das said people need not to be afraid. “At a time when the water levels in the rivers are increasing, we are more concerned about people’s safety. After holding discussions with the district administration, appropriate steps would be taken,” Das added.

PNN