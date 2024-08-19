Joda: Panic gripped residents and commuters in this mining town in Keonjhar district after concrete chunks started falling off Sunday from the roof of the newly-built flyover, locals said. Alarmed over the development, commuters started travelling on the flyover with utmost caution, but one could see that they were in panic. Sources stated that iron rods were seen protruding out from the various pillars of the flyover. However, the local administration covered the protruding rods with plywood boards. Locals informed that the flyover was built with funds sanctioned by the district Mineral Foundation (DMF). They alleged that despite spending a huge amount, the flyover was not constructed properly and the materials that were used were sub-standard. The flyover which is of 4.8km in length and has 111 columns was constructed at an expenditure of Rs 281 crore. The tender for the construction of the flyover was awarded to Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Ltd (OBCC) but the company transferred the work to Gujarat-based firm Chevrox Constructions Private Ltd. The flyover was inaugurated by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conferencing, March 11, 2024. During construction, officials of the Gujarat-based firm had time and again boasted that the flyover would last for over 100 years.

However, on the contrary, within a few months of its inauguration, the results are there for everyone to see. Earlier, OBCC had claimed that the flyover would be able to sustain 200 metric tonne of weight at a time. However, it also found out some errors in construction for which the bridge was closed for a month for repair work. Now it seems nothing has worked. There is ample evidence of the shoddy way in which construction has been carried out. Concrete chunks are falling off the pillars of the flyover. The pipe for drainage of rainwater has also suffered damage. As a result, mud slush and water are frequently falling on those passing under the bridge. Hundreds of heavy mineral and other cargo-laden vehicles daily ply on the flyover.

Due to its effect, the bridge vibrates and shakes violently leading to concrete chunks falling off from columns. People are apprehensive that unless proper repair work is undertaken, the day is not far when a major disaster may occur. The service roads on both sides of the flyover have not been constructed in a systematic manner leading to frequent accidents. Recently, three persons including a man and his two kids were killed in a road mishap on one end of the flyover.