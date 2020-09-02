Kendrapara: Over 50 irate locals set a private bus ablaze after it hit a scooter and killed a youth on the spot on national highway at Haladiagada in Kendrapara district Wednesday forenoon.

According to reports, a bus (bearing registration number WB-41 E-6012) was on its way from Kolkata to Paradip, when it hit a scooter coming from the opposite direction. The deceased has been identified as Bikash Nayak (25) of Haladiagada village.

Following the accident, outraged locals asked all passengers to get down and set the bus ablaze. By the time fire brigade arrived and doused the flames; the bus including luggage of some passengers kept therein were completely gutted. Tension ran high on NH-5 in Marshaghai area in the district.

Bikash is said to be a small business owner in the area. He was on his way to a relative’s house, when the mishap occurred. The bus was completely damaged in the fire incident. On the other hand, locals have demanded compensation for family of the deceased.

PNN