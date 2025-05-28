Jajpur: Villagers staged a road blockade and set tyres on fire in Jajpur’s Kuakhia area Wednesday, protesting police inaction over the mysterious disappearance of a man three days ago.

According to a source, the missing man has been identified as Papun Samal, a resident of Bardangi village in Sribantapur Panchayat under Kuakhia police limits.

Samal reportedly disappeared shortly after withdrawing cash from a local bank, while his wife, Shubhalakshmi, was observing Sabitri Brata — a ritual in which married women pray for their husbands’ longevity. Family members allege that, despite lodging a police complaint, no progress has been made in the investigation.

A local shopkeeper was reportedly picked up for questioning but later released without any explanation to the family. Frustrated by the lack of answers, villagers took to the streets demanding swift action.

Police deployed a full platoon of forces to the protest site to maintain order as tensions ran high.

PNN