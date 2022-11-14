Khaira: Years ago, a luxuriantly grown scrub forest used to exist near Begunia village in Manitri panchayat under Khaira block of Balasore district. However, the forest is now tottering on the brink of extinction due to years of nautical disasters and human-induced destruction. Many elderly residents fondly remembered the days when the sprawling lush green forest was once home to a large number of wild animals like hyenas, jackals, wolves, foxes, mongooses and a host of reptile species. The village surrounding and local ecology was peaceful with cacophony of birds of the forest. People feared to venture into the forest as it was too dense.

Over the years, it continued to lose its existence and only a few trees are now struggling for survival where a forest once stood, some locals lamented. Ecologically concerned citizens and local people were pained at the miserable state of the scrub forest at a time when they are scared to perceive the adverse impacts of climate change on agriculture and life across the globe. However, they have happy news now.

Some villagers and local teachers have come together and started efforts to revive the scrub forest. A couple of days ago, villagers along with retired government employee Kartik Chandra Lenka and Prakruti Mitra Awardee environmentalist Purna Chandra Sendha, teachers and students of the local UP school planted over 500 saplings of various species on the land. “Without trees, the village looks lifeless, vacant and deserted. The forest area has shrunk due to encroachments.

Again, all are concerned for its revival and have started their efforts. There is need for spontaneous cooperation from the Forest department to resurrect the dying forest,” said Lenka. The Prakruti Mitra Awardee observed that special care would be taken for the saplings to ensure their 100 per cent survival.