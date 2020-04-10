Mumbai: Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress Avneet Kaur is enjoying a new kind of busy schedule at home during the nationwide lockdown.

“I am making best use of this time away from the shoot and spending most of it with my family as I do not get enough time with them. I’m trying out new things as I am completely free with no stress of studies as well. Recently, we celebrated my brother’s birthday and I baked a cake for him and it was one of the highlights during this stay at home period,” said Avneet.

She is also utilising this time to re-arrange her room, wardrobe and make-up.

“I am creating fun content for my social media handles. This time has also brought me much closer to my family and we are watching movies and shows together as a family. I’m closest to my mother. She is like my best friend. So, we both spend a lot of time together doing mother-daughter things,” she said.

She also took a moment to thank her fans.

“Another happiest moment that my entire family celebrated recently was when I touched 10 million mark on Instagram. I’m extremely grateful to my fans, followers and the viewers of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, for all the love and support they have showered me with,” said Avneet, who plays Yasmine in the Sony SAB show.