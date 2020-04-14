Cuttack: The lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus have affected one and all, and stray animals are no exception. Since markets have been closed, the problem of food scarcity for these stray animals is becoming more and more serious.

According to the information shared by the chief district veterinary office, the numbers of stray cattle and dogs in the city are 700 and 5,000 respectively. During this lockdown period, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is spending Rs 10, 000 daily to feed these stray animals while Rs 6, 000 is being spent for cattle and Rs 4, 000 for dogs. While cows and bulls are being fed on cattle feed, dogs are being given biscuits.

Expressing their concern, animal lovers said they were doubtful if the biscuits worth Rs 4, 000 are enough to satiate 5, 000 dogs’ hunger.

Realising this, some social activists have taken up the job of feeding these animals. While there are some organisations and kind hearted persons feeding these dogs, some are taking care of cattle.

PNN