Sambalpur: As the lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 continues, the vendors in this district have been the hardest hit. In times of lockdown due to COVID-19 threat, the vendors in this district have been forced switched to other business to eke out a living.

All shops, excluding emergency supplies and those involved in selling of essential commodities have remained shut since the implementation of lockdown here, March 24. In such circumstances some of the shop owners and vendors are finding it extremely difficult to make both ends meet. Many are being forced to give up the businesses they have been doing for years and turn to other sources of income as they have to run their families.

A case in point being Bikash Sahoo of Maneswar area under Sambalpur Mahanagar Nigam limits who used to sell snacks from his shop. People used to flock to his shop for a variety of edibles from morning onwards. Now with lockdown implemented customers have disappeared and accordingly earnings have suffered. So Bikash has started selling fruits on a makeshift cart at present.

“I was better off when the snacks shop was running. But now I have no option but to switch businesses. So I have started selling fruits as I am the only earning member of my family. It is better than just sitting idle,” Bikash informed. “I have to earn to provide meals to the family members of my family. At least now I am doing some business,” he added.