Chhendipada: Being closely located to the Angul-Chhendipada State Highway 63 has been a huge boon for the farming couple, Ainthu Pradhan and Sabitri Pradhan. They belong to Kasidiha village under Chhendipada block in Angul district. As they stay close to the state highway, getting customers for their produces are quite easy.

The farmer couple grows vegetables like brinjal, tomatoes, pointed gourds, bitter gourds, lady’s fingers, green chilies, papaya and corn. While most farmers during lockdown are finding it extremely difficult to sell their produces, Ainthu and Sabitri are doing so with ease.

“The Angul-Chhendipada State Highway is a real boon for us. Our farmland is close to the highway. So instead of taking our produce to markets, we display them on the highway and get a lot of customers,” said Ainthu.

Sabitri offered the same opinion. “Prior to lockdown, we would sell the produces in a jiffy. Now we have to wait and extra two-three hours. But that’s okay as long as we manage to sell our produces and our investments do not go to waste,” said Sabitri.

“Everyone wants to buy fresh vegetables. Most of the vehicles and two-wheelers stop to procure vegetables from us. As they get fresh produces, the customers rarely bargain,” the couple pointed out.

Sabitri made it clear that they are following lockdown norms while they sell vegetables. “We make sure customers are wearing masks and are properly implementing social distancing,” said Sabitri. Both husband and wife also wear masks while they sell vegetables.

