Bhubaneswar: The state government Friday amended the existing lockdown norms for the month of October to allow skill development training in the state.

A notification issued by the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Friday said that skill development and entrepreneurship training centres would be permitted to operate as per the protocols set by the government.

The amendment has added a new clause to the lockdown norms in state. With the amendment, skill development training can now be provided in the state amid the prevailing situation.

“Skill or entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Short Term Training Centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other ministries of Central government of state governments,” said the notification.

It also added that the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIR) and their training providers will also be permitted to impart training.

The SRC notification said that the Skill Development and Technical Education department will issue necessary order/guidelines in this regard.

The department had earlier allowed teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to schools and colleges for official works. It also allowed higher education institutes to conduct research.

It also allowed reopening of higher education institutions only for research scholars (PhD) and PG students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/experimental works. However, the reopening of institutes was subject to approval from the department of Higher Education in consultation with the Home Ministry.

As per the earlier order of the state government, these activities could be undertaken only in areas which are outside the containment zones.