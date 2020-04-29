Buguda: A migrant worker from Bishnuchakra village under Buguda block in Ganjam district cycled 1,800 kilometres over 15 days to reach his village amid the COVID induced lockdown.

According to locals, 27-year-old Duryodhana started his journey from Gujurat’ Surat town after he lost his job amid the lockdown. Duryodhana considered coming back home after he realised that the lockdown was not likely to end soon.

He cycled from Surat for 15 days and reached his hometown at Bishnuchakra village Tuesday evening.

That said, after reaching, the villagers did not allow him to go to his house.The local sarpanch, instead, took him to the government quarantine centre at the Bishnuchakra Upper Primary School in the village where he will be quarantined.

The sarpanch said the young man will be kept in the quarantine for 14 days at the school and will be made to undergo a COVID-19 test. He will be able to join his family only after his report tests negative.