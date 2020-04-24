Bhubaneswar: The ongoing lockdown implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus has prevented a son from attending the last rites of his father.

Sukanta Pradhan could not be present Thursday at his father’s cremation at Ranpur in Nayagarh district. He could only see his father’s last rites being performed over video calling.

Hajari Pradhan (82) breathed his last at his residence in Unit-I area here Wednesday night. Hajari is a former employee of the Odisha health department. At the time of his death his two sons – Sushil and Suresh and his daughters were present. However, his youngest son Sukanta who resides in Chennai failed to reach the state capital due to lockdown.

Sukanta had obtained a valid pass to travel to Odisha from Chennai police. However, he was prevented from entering Odisha by the authorities at the border. So he could not attend the funeral.

In the meanwhile the other members of Hajari’s family took his body for cremation at their ancestral place. The last rites were performed Thursday. However, Hajari’s last wish of meeting his youngest son remained unfulfilled.

