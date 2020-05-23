Banarpal: ‘Danda Nrutya’, a folk art form popular across Odisha, lays deep-rooted in the cultural fabric of Dhenkanal and Angul districts greatly influencing the lives of denizens. The artistes performing the dance, however, have been in dire straits amid coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

The artistes, popularly known as ‘dandua’ in Odia, claim that the art form has not lost its sheen even in this era of internet and entertainment. It continues to have admirers across the state.

‘Danda Nrutya’ is especially popular in Dhenkanal and Angul where the dance is performed round the year sans rainy season.

Danda artistes perform this art after offering prayers to Lord Shiva. However, unlike other folk art forms, Danda Nrutya is not associated with any festivals or special occasions. It is performed during festivals and special occasions but at the same time special events are organised for this art form as well.

Such is the acceptance of Danda Nrutya in these districts that special events known as ‘Bada Danda Pratiyogita’ (a form of dance competition) are often organised where two danda groups are pitted against each other.

Since the popularity of such competitions continues to be on the rise, there are about 5,000 artists affiliating with 150 danda institutions in these two districts. And an artiste, depending on his name and fame, makes about Rs 800 to Rs2,000 a night.

Many such Danda Nrutya institutions can be found in Jatia, Mahulapal, Kualu, Gulehi, Rasol, Hindol, Muktaposi, Nudhuni, Majhika villages in Dhenkanal district and Kulad, Girang, Balaramprasad, Kandasar, Rantalei, Hemasurapada, Gopinathpur, Nuahata, Karadagadia, Horagadia, Purunagarh, Gadasantri, Solada and Lokeipasi villages in Angul district.

That said, the lockdown has snatched away the only source of earning of these artistes.

Since lockdown norms ban cultural events from being organised, these artistes are facing a harrowing time.

“Most of the artistes are even not able to make ends meet. As they know nothing beyond this art form, they find it difficult to switch over to something else to tide over the crisis,” said Utkaliya Danda Sanskruti Mahasangha president Harmohan Sahu.

The danda party owners appear helpless as well. They said they find it difficult to pay their artistes as no events are being organised.

“We earn all the year round and manage to run our families with whatever we earn. But everything has come to a halt, hitting us hard,” rued Ramesh Chandra Gadnayak, a dandua.

Several danda party owners and artistes, meanwhile, have urged the government to intervene and provide financial assistance to the artistes to keep the tradition going.