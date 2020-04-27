Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das Monday said that the COVID-19 lockdown should be extended for another month.

“There is a need for the extension of lockdown and it should further be extended by one month,” said Das after attending the video-conferencing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of all states.

The Health Minister also said that the Central government should come up with specific guidelines for migrant labourers.

“We have stressed on the safe passage of Odia migrants stranded in other states. A clear guideline regarding treatment and transportation of the stranded migrants is likely to come up by April 30,” he added.

The Minister said other states have agreed to the state’s demand of conducting the COVID-19 test of stranded labourers in the respective states before sending them back to the state.

He said that almost all districts are equipped to handle the return of migrants.

Das assured that the situation in Odisha is under control as compared to other states.

PNN & Agencies