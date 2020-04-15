Bhubaneswar: Several cancer patients living in rural areas are now badly hit by the lockdown as the treatment regime of many of them have been disrupted owing to the curbs put forth by the government to manage COVID-19.

A number of them had been earlier taking the treatment such as radiation, chemotherapy and surgeries as the designated government cancer hospitals from the state such as- Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), Cuttack and the All India Institute of Medical Research (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.’

However, many of them have recently missed chemotherapy sessions and follow up treatments during the lockdown. The problems are more complex in inaccessible areas, kuccha roads and hilly terrain where transportation is an issue. Many are also said to be missing the sessions due to lack of information.

“Recently we got to know about a lady in Sundargarh district who was missing her chemo sessions as she could not come to cancer hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. There are some similar cases from other areas too. After the issue was highlighted, government officials ensured her treatment at the local government hospital,” said Nitai Panigrahi, volunteer, Umeedein, a voluntary organisation working with cancer patients.

He said that during the lockdown period, the grassroots workers also need to inform the cancer patients about where to take follow-ups and ensure timely chemo sessions. Following the lockdown, the government has already reduced the hospital services at cancer hospitals.

Officials at the AHPGIC said that earlier it used to see close to 400 patients at OPD per day which has come down to 100 now. It has also reduced the numbers of surgeries undertaken per day from close to 8 cases per day to 4 cases per day.

It has also been refraining from highrisk cases. It meanwhile also stopped cancer surgeries for few days when the Surya Nagar case came to limelight and hinted towards community transmission. The institute, however, resumed surgeries later partially.

“We are not denying treatment to any patient. We have put some curbs in terms of the number of surgeries and intake of fresh cases. Moreover, to avoid multiple visits of cancer patients, we are now admitting patients who come from distant areas and need regular radiations and other services during the lockdown,” Dr Lalatendu Sarangi, Director, Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), Cuttack told Orissa POST.

He, however, said that cancer care in Odisha has an advantage that all district headquarter hospitals now have chemotherapy and follow up systems.

“All DHHs are connecting to us through telemedicine service. Any patient with a valid prescription from government cancer hospitals can do their follow up and take chemotherapy there. The doctors there are in touch with us through telemedicine,” he added.

Oncologists from the state admit that the cancer treatment has been hit a bit owing to the lockdown in the private sector too.

“We are seeing lesser cancer patients turning up for treatment. However, despite challenges, we are undertaking surgeries of patients who need emergency operations. We are also offering telemedicine facilities as per Union government norms,” said Dr Sourav Mishra, an oncologist from a private hospital in the city.

According to other oncologists from the state, many patients with negligible symptoms of cancer are now avoided by the private doctors while surgeries of many other cancer patients have been put on hold amid the lockdown.

Manish Kumar, OP