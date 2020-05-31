Balasore: Threat of locust attacks became a reality in Balsore district, Sunday. A huge swarm of locusts were seen at near Baulagadia village of Kandagaradi panchayat under Oupada block.

Odisha is already reeling due to the COVID-19 threat with the numbers increasing on a daily basis. No, doubt the threat of locust attacks will be an added headache for the Odisha government. The farmers are scared that the locusts will devour the corps in the area. They are apprehensive about the financial losses they will suffer.

Villagers informed that the swarm has already destroyed a large number of agricultural produces in the locality. They said that unless the insects are driven away or destroyed they will cause more damage in the vicinity. The insects have become a problem for people living in the area as they are entering households in large numbers. It has become very difficult to move about also, the residents alleged.

It should be stated here that a number of states in India including Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have already faced locust attacks.

The locust swarms entered Rajasthan last month from Pakistan and then spread to areas across the western states, helped by strong winds.

PNN