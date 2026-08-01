What happens when a political jab meets Gen Z with Wi-Fi, PowerPoint and unlimited sarcasm? Apparently, you get one of the internet’s most entertaining clap-backs.

A viral video featuring content creator Palandurkar has become social media’s latest obsession after she responded to the BJP’s “Babar ki Virasaat” remark not with outrage, but with what can only be described as the most Gen Z weapon imaginable—a PowerPoint presentation. Forget angry press conferences. This generation apparently settles scores with slides, memes and impeccable comic timing.

The controversy began after footage of Palandurkar from the student protests was shared online without her consent. Instead of firing back with a long emotional rant, she calmly opened her laptop and launched into what viewers are calling a “PPT roast session.”

Her opening complaint was simple: “You used my video without my permission.” Fair enough. But then came the real entertainment.

Slide after slide, she hilariously dissected the now-famous caption “Babar ki Virasaat.” Looking straight at the camera, she quipped that she simply couldn’t relate to it. “What even is Babar ki Virasaat? Make it more relatable,” she joked, before cheekily suggesting that whoever wrote the caption might need better ChatGPT prompts next time

Not stopping there, Palandurkar dismissed attempts to divide students by saying such tactics simply don’t work on Gen Z. According to her, this is the same generation whose unity during the protests became so noticeable that even political debates began borrowing Gen Z expressions like “clocked it,” “FOMO,” “MIA” and “Delulu.” When Parliament starts speaking internet slang, you know something unusual is happening.

She also tackled the stereotype that students must choose between studies and everything else. With another perfectly timed slide, she proudly displayed her academic record—93 percent in both Class 10 and Class 12—alongside certificates and awards in dance, yoga, karate and other extracurricular activities. Her message was crystal clear: yes, people can study, dance, create content, participate in protests and still submit their assignments on time.

Throughout the video, Palandurkar never appeared angry. Instead, she wore a smile that suggested she was enjoying every second of the internet spectacle. Repeatedly pointing out that “logic is not logicing,” she dismantled each criticism with humour rather than hostility.

The grand finale was peak Gen Z. Holding up her laptop, she flashed a PowerPoint slide reading, “Brown Girl Trauma? We Graduated.” It was sarcastic, self-aware and perfectly timed—the kind of ending that practically begs to become a meme.

watch the viral video

BJP tried slandering this genZ girl by calling her ‘Babar ki Virasat’. Look how she came up with an extraordinary ppt presentation. You just can’t beat GenZs..

Vastaguna huyiyaa!! pic.twitter.com/oqzasbTLmu — Cockroach Janta Party – CJP (@Cockroachisback) July 31, 2026

The response video quickly gained traction online, with supporters praising her wit and confidence. Even the protest organisers hailed it as an “extraordinary PPT presentation,” while countless users joked that PowerPoint had officially entered its influencer era.

Who knew the hottest debate of the week wouldn’t be won with speeches or slogans—but with bullet points, transitions and a presentation that proved one thing beyond doubt: never underestimate a Gen Z creator armed with Wi-Fi and Microsoft PowerPoint.