Bhubaneswar: A district-level Lok Adalat was successfully organised Sunday, by the directives of the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) at District Court, Bhubaneswar, and focused exclusively on resolving cheque bounce cases.

Presided over by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Bhubaneswar chairman and District and Sessions Judge Biranchi Narayan Mohanty, the Lok Adalat aimed to provide quick and amicable resolution to pending disputes through mutual settlement. A total of 1,443 cases were brought before the Lok Adalat from various criminal courts across the district. Of these, 522 cases were successfully resolved through compromise and mutual agreement between the parties involved. The total settlement amount reached a substantial Rs 7,04,52,903. DLSA secretary Salomi Sahoo extended her sincere appreciation to the first-class judicial officers and other contributors for their support and cooperation, which led to the success of the initiative.

Also present at the event were registrar Sabyasachi Pradhan, court manager Shashikant Pradhan, and other judicial and administrative staff, whose coordinated efforts facilitated the smooth conduct of the Lok Adalat. This initiative reinforces the role of Lok Adalats as a vital component of the country’s alternative dispute resolution system, ensuring timely and cost-effective justice delivery at the grassroots level.